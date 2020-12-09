LPD responds to 2-vehicle crash, shots-fired call in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Wednesday, Lubbock Police were searching for an individual after a two-vehicle crash resulted in one person running from the scene.

Just before 11:00 a.m., officers responded to the crash a white pickup and a white SUV with moderate injuries, according to police.

However, police also reported a nearby call of shots-fired in the 3200 block of 90th Street.

Police were able to confirm to EverythingLubbock.com that the two calls were related.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shots being fired, and police were not yet able to locate a shooter.

Additionally, the injured victims in the two-vehicle crash were transported to University Medical Center.

A photojournalist was on scene attempting to get more information. Check back for updates.