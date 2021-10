LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to an officer-involved shooting Wednesday at 53rd Street and Salem Avenue.

LPD said officers were first called to the scene at 4:41 p.m. to a domestic disturbance at the Omni Apartments.

According to LPD, an officer shot toward a suspect, but neither were injured.

