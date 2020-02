LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a bank robbery at the Aim Bank at the 6500 block of Slide Road on Monday.

Police said the robbery was reported just after 4:00 pm. A suspect description was not yet released, and police have not said how much money was taken.

A police spokesperson did not know if the robbery was related to another robbery Friday in the 600 block of University Avenue.

Officers are responding to a bank robbery at Aim Bank, located at 6502 Slide Road. PIO is on scene. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) February 24, 2020

