LPD responds to barricaded suspect in a house

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a situation involving a man barricading himself in a home in the 2200 block of 26th Street around 9:00 p.m.

According to police, the man locked himself in a room and refused to come out. Police said the man has a gun.

A negotiator is being sent to the scene, according to police.

Police said they believe the incident started as a domestic argument. They are currently trying to get neighbors out of the area.

UPDATE 9:37 p.m.: An officer on the scene told a reporter that everyone is out of the house and the man fired a shot inside the home.

UPDATE 10:20 p.m.: According to a reporter on scene, the police are beginning to clear the area and say the situation is under control.

