LPD responds to car that crashed into a home on Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a car that crashed into a house in the 5500 block of Richmond Avenue on Friday.



Police said they received a call to Jake’s Sports Café in reference to men who were possibly intoxicated and causing problems inside the business around 4:05 p.m.



As officers arrived, the men were leaving in a car, according to police.



Police said the driver refused to pull over for officers, and there was a short chase. However, the pursuit was canceled for safety issues.



But then, police said officers were notified the car had crashed into a house.



According to police, the two men ran from the scene and officers took the passenger into custody for public intoxication. Officers could not locate the driver.

After the scene was cleared, police said they were notified of another crash that possibly happened during the initial pursuit.

Police said information came in that a vehicle was struck by the suspect's car in the 4600 block of 50th Street. After the collision, the victim pulled over and called EMS.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries, according to police.