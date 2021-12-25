LPD responds to Christmas morning crash with serious injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash occurred on East Loop 289 between 19th Street and 34th Street.

As of 9:04 a.m., the Lubbock Police Department was still on the scene of the 7:14 a.m. crash.

The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Major Crash Unit is currently responding to a single-vehicle crash on E. Loop 289 in the northbound lanes between 19th Street and 34th Street. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The call for service was received at 7:14 a.m.

We will release more information as it becomes available.