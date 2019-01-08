LPD responds to crash at E. 19th St. and MLK Blvd. on Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas - Lubbock Police responded to a crash involving a semi-truck and pick-up truck at E. 19th St. and M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. Police were called just after 6:00 Monday evening.

Police said the driver of the pick-up truck sustained serious injuries. EMS said the person was transported to the hospital.

Accident Investigations was called out to the scene, according to police.

Lubbock Police provided the following update roughly 90 minutes after the crash.

Officers were called to the scene at 6:08 p.m., following reports of a collision between a semi and a pick up. One person was transported to UMC with serious injuries. The intersection is closed and we are asking drivers to avoid the area.