LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash Thursday afternoon following a pursuit in the 2500 block of 50th Street near University Avenue.

Northbound lanes on University Avenue were diverted at 48th Street, and southbound lanes were diverted at 46th Street, according to LPD. As of 2:30 p.m. those traffic detours remained in effect.

This is a developing article. Check back for updates.