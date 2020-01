LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department and other emergency crews responded to a crash at East Loop and East 4th Street around 6:45 p.m.

According to police, two people sustained serious injuries in the crash. Police said it appears that only one car was involved.

Emergency Medical Services said they transported two from the scene.

This is a developing story, so stay with EverythingLubbock.com for updates. We are working to gather more information.