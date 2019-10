LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving a Citibus at 16th Street and Texas Avenue around 1:00 p.m.

According to the police desk, two people sustained moderate injuries in the crash while three others sustained minor injuries. Police said they were not sure if anyone had been taken to the hospital.

