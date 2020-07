LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash at 82nd Street and Slide Road involving an officer just before 2:00 p.m. Monday, according to LPD.

No injuries had been reported as of 3:45 p.m., and that northbound lanes were completely shut down and that westbound lanes were reduced to one lane, according to police.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area, as well as seek an alternate route.

