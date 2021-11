LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash in the area of 50th Street and Bangor Avenue just before 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.

LPD provided an update just before 3:45 p.m. and said two people were taken to University Medical Center – one with serious injuries and another with moderate injuries. One other person was taken to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries.