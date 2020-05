LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 8:10 p.m. Thursday night, Lubbock Police Department responded to the 1700 block of 30th Street to a shots fired call, according to a press release from LPD.

Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Cody Moreno in a vehicle. Moreno was pronounced dead by EMS, the press release said.

LPD said no arrests have been made at the time of this article and that Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating.