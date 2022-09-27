LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday morning, the Lubbock Police Department responded at 7:30 a.m. to a dog attack near North University Avenue and North Cesar Chavez.

A photojournalist on the scene reported the presence of a dead body, but at first, LPD could not yet confirm if the dog attack was fatal, only that there were serious injuries involved.

LPD confirmed in a later statement that there was a dead body, but it was uncertain if the two incidents were related.

LPD also said a woman sustained minor injuries after being attacked by “aggressive dogs.”

A witness fired several shots at the dogs, an updated statement said. Animal Control Officers arrived and were searching for them.



We will continue to check for updates.