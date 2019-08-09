LPD responds to fatal crash in Central Lubbock, one man dead

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:
At 1:13 p.m. today, patrol officers responded to a report of car vs. pedestrian crash on the westbound access road of 4400 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway and Quaker Ave. A 2019 Cadillac Escalade had just used the turn-around lane from east to west. After making the turn, the Escalade struck a pedestrian, Wayne Woodcook, 57, as he was walking in a vehicular lane of travel and not in the crosswalk. Mr. Woodcook was transported to UMC by EMS where he later died.
The LPD Major Crash Unit is investigating the crash.
(This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.)