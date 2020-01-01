Fatality reported in 3-vehicle crash at MSF and Slide Road

LUBBOCK, Texas – Accident investigators with the Lubbock Police Department were called to the scene of fatal three-vehicle traffic crash Wednesday afternoon.

The accident was reported around 2:30 p.m. at the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Slide Road.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com there was one confirmed fatality in the crash.

A second individual was said to have moderate injuries.

Police were asking the public to avoid the area while emergency crews work the scene.

Slide Road was closed from 34th Street to north of the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

The 5200 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway Access Road was also closed for eastbound traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is released by police.

