LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash on 98th Street and Boston Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

While the full extent of the injuries could not be confirmed by the Lubbock Police desk, they did say one person was injured in the crash.

According to Emergency Medical Services, one person was transported to the hospital.

Stay with EverythingLubbock.com as we continue to gather information on this story.