LPD responds to motorcycle crash, 1 dead

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle in the area of I-27 and North Loop 289 around 8:21 p.m.

According to the police desk, the motorcyclist died of their injuries.



The name of the victim has not been released.

The Lubbock Police Department released the following information Tuesday morning:

Crash investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are investigating a Monday night fatal crash in the 7000 block of the Interstate 27 access road.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on June 10th, officers responded to the area for a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Based on the initial investigation, it appears the motorcycle driver was traveling northbound on the I-27 access road, lost control and left the roadway. The driver, 56-year-old Benjamin Perry, was thrown from the motorcycle. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators are looking into speed as a possible factor in the crash. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by LPD crash investigators.