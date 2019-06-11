LPD responds to motorcycle crash, 1 dead
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle in the area of I-27 and North Loop 289 around 8:21 p.m.
According to the police desk, the motorcyclist died of their injuries. The name has not been released.
EverythingLubbock.com will update this story as we obtain more information.
