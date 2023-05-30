LUBBOCK, Texas — At least three people were shot and hospitalized with moderate injuries early Tuesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

First, around 12:40 a.m., LPD responded to a shots-fired call in the 1900 block of East Auburn Street. Two people were transported to a hospital via a private vehicle with moderate injuries, LPD said.

Around 2:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of Colgate Street, police responded to another shots-fired call. According to LPD, one person was sent to a hospital by a private vehicle in this incident.

LPD did not believe the two incidents to be related. Check back later for further updates.