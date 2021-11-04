LPD responds to shots-fired incident at North Lubbock motel

LUBBOCK, Texas– Officers were actively on the scene at a North Lubbock motel Thursday morning after an incident with an individual escalated to shots fired, Lubbock Police confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com.

“We received a call for service for the Coronado Inn at 8:21 a.m. this morning regarding a subject who was destroying property in a room,” police said. After the officers’ arrival, shots were fired on scene from the subject.”

According to police, no injuries were reported at this time. The situation remained active at the time this article was published.

This is a developing story.

