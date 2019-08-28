LPD responds to stabbing, two people arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a stabbing in the 900 block of 44th Street around 5 p.m.

According to police, one person was seriously injured and transported to the hospital.

Police said Emilio Gonzalez, 58, was arrested for aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and public intoxication. Police said Jesus Gonzalez, 59, was arrested for public intoxication and a previous arrest warrant.

Officers were originally called to the scene about a fight in progress, police said.

