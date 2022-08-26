LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was taken into custody after a SWAT situation in Southwest Lubbock Friday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Police asked the public to avoid the area of the 6000 block of 78th Street after “reports of a domestic disturbance.”

LPD said the call came in at 1:00 p.m. A man identified as Ryan Kohls, 27, had a knife and threatened to kill himself when officers arrived, according to police.

Kohls was the subject of a protective order, police said, and was not supposed to be at the residence. LPD said there was no threat to the public.

According to a social media post from Frenship ISD, police and SWAT responded to the neighborhood behind Crestview Elementary School.

“There is NO threat to the campus or students and police are handling the isolated situation. However, we ask that parents be patient with us during dismissal,” Frenship ISD said.

Frenship ISD later confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that all students were dismissed safely.

See below for more details.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) –One person is in custody following a Friday afternoon SWAT Callout in Southwest Lubbock.

Lubbock Police were called to the 6000 block of 78th Street at 1:00 p.m. on August 26th, following reports of a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, it was determined the individual inside the house, 27-year-old Ryan Kohls, had a protective order against him, and was not allowed to be at the property.

Due to the circumstances of the situation regarding the violation of the protective order, along with Kohls being armed with a knife, a SWAT callout was initiated at 3:05 p.m., with LPD SWAT and Negotiators responding to the scene.

Kohls was taken into custody just after 4:00 p.m. without incident and was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center where he will be charged with violation of a protective order.

End of release.