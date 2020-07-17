LPD responds to Youtube video, says officer was professional, followed people for a reason

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Friday issued a statement after a Youtube video circulated locally. The video title was “Lubbock Police Officer Stalking a Family on a Walk.”

In the video, a woman is heard saying, “We have done nothing wrong and he is following us.”

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department

Press Release Regarding YouTube Video

(LUBBOCK TX) The Lubbock Police Department was made aware of a recent video posted to social media depicting a Lubbock Police Officer following a family as they walked down the street. The department immediately conducted an investigation into the video. The following is a response to that video.

The Lubbock Police Department received a 911 call in reference to a check subject on July 15 just after 9 p.m. in the area of Elgin Avenue and 40th Street. The reporting party requested that the LPD check on a child walking with two adults. The reporting party advised that they were concerned for the safety of the child. When the officer who was dispatched to the call arrived, the two adults with the child refused to provide the officer with any information and were very uncooperative. Based on the fact that the adults had refused to speak to the officer, the only option the officer had to ensure the safety of the child was to follow and observe. Once the adults and the child reached their residence, the officer stopped and noted the address on the call sheet before leaving. The officer acted professionally throughout the encounter and provided the adults with all of his information as requested.

The Lubbock Police Department is committed to accountability and transparency with the citizens we serve.

Attached is the 911 call.