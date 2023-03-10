LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided new information on and identified the victim of a homicide that occurred Thursday in Central Lubbock.

The victim found dead was identified by police as 65-year-old Martin Martinez.

According to LPD, officers were first called out to the 1300 block of Avenue T at 3:43 p.m. following reports of a robbery.

Upon officers’ arrival, Martinez was lying on the ground outside. Apparently, he was involved in an altercation and was shot, LPD said.

Martinez was pronounced dead on scene. No arrests were yet made.

LPD said the shooting appeared to be an isaloated incident and “there is no believed threat to the public.”