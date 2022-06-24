LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided new details, including names, in a pedestrian crash that left one person dead late Thursday night.

Police said Ronald Shafer, 18, was pronounced dead on scene.

LPD said Shafer was traveling southbound on a non-motorized wheelchair in the 7600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Shafer was struck by a Chevrolet Impala driven by Courtney White, 51.

White was not hurt, according to LPD. Police said the investigation was ongoing.

