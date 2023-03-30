LUBBOCK, Texas — An update from the Lubbock Police Department revealed more details about a SWAT callout, ending in the arrest of a 39-year-old man Wednesday.

According to a news release, officers responded to the 2600 block of Colgate Street at 12:23 p.m. on Wednesday due to reports of a “disturbance.”

A female arrived at the residence to borrow 39-year-old Joshua Molinar’s phone, officers found in the preliminary investigation. Next, Molinar began assaulting her, including an attempt to sexually assault her.

She was able to fight him off, and get help from a nearby citizen, LPD said. The female was then transported to University Medical Center.

Upon arrival, LPD found Molinar in an underground bunker in the backyard. When he refused to leave the bunker, SWAT and a negotiator were called out, according to LPD.

After several hours, an arrest warrant was issued for Molinar and SWAT “was able to deploy gas in the bunker prompting Molinar to exit the bunker,” said LPD.

Molinar was taken into custody at 6:41 p.m. without incident, according to LPD. He was charged with Aggravated Kidnapping with bodily injury and Attempted Sexual Assault.

Lubbock police also added that due to the nature of the crime, “we are limited on how much detail we can release.”