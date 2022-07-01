KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
A fourth of July firework display above a forest park, people seated on the lawn watching.
by: Christianna Barbosa
Posted: Jul 1, 2022 / 04:28 PM CDT
Updated: Jul 1, 2022 / 04:28 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked the community not to park on these roads as the area will be used for fireworks on Monday, July 4.
Below is the map showing the “no access” area as well as where to get free and paid parking:
