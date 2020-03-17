LPD: Road closures planned on Wednesday for crash investigations

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct follow-up crash investigations starting at 9 a.m. March 18.

Officers will start at 75th Street and Slide Road at 9 a.m. All southbound traffic on Slide Road will be diverted onto 73rd Street westbound. East and westbound traffic at 5200 75th Street will be closed as well. Northbound traffic on Slide Road will remain open. The investigation is expected to take approximately two hours.

Officers will then move to Interstate 27. Both south and northbound mainlines of the interstate will be closed and diverted on to the frontage roads at Exit 8. The investigation is expected to take approximately two hours.

Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution around these areas. The Texas Department of Transportation will be assisting with traffic control.

