LPD: Road closures Wednesday morning due to winter weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The following roads are being closed due to hazardous road conditions at 5 a.m. Oct. 28:

Marsha Sharp Freeway flyover westbound to West Loop 289​

Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound main lanes at West Loop 289

West Loop 289 flyover to Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound

Marsha Sharp Freeway to 19 th Street flyover both directions

Street flyover both directions 4 th Street eastbound to Marsha Sharp Freeway flyover

Street eastbound to Marsha Sharp Freeway flyover South Loop 289 to I-27 flyover

Broadway from Avenue E to Avenue A

In addition, the following intersections are currently without power, and the traffic signals are blacked out:

69 th Street and Slide Road

Street and Slide Road 19th Street and Boston Avenue

Blacked-out traffic signals should be treated as a four-way stop. Drivers should make sure the intersection is clear before entering and proceed with caution when it is safe to do so. Drivers should yield to police officer instructions if officers are controlling the intersection.

See a map of the road closures here: https://bit.ly/3oszsYG

The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Police Department will continue to monitor conditions and may close additional roads as needed.



