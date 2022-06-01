LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting in the 2100 block of 67th Street with serious injuries just before 8:00 p.m.

Prior to the shots fired, an EverythingLubbock.com staff member witnessed officers pursuing a vehicle in the area of South Loop 289 and University Avenue. Video from our camera on the tower, also near South Loop and University, also indicated a pursuit before the shots fired call.

In a statement to the news media on-camera, Lt. Brady Cross said LPD received a domestic disturbance call to the same location as as the shooting at 7:12 p.m. He said when officers arrived, a suspect entered a vehicle and fled from the scene.

Officers ended the pursuit.

At approximately 7:36, officers got a call in reference to a theft in the 6600 block of Milwaukee. He was believed to be the same suspect from the pursuit. Officers then began another pursuit, which went across the city and back to the 2100 block of 67th.

Cross said the suspect approached officers “armed.” He said four officers fired. The suspect was then taken to UMC.