LUBBOCK, Texas – After police said he fired shots in the parking lot of The Office Grill and Bar on Monday morning, Jonathan Davis, 24, was arrested, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

On Monday at 1:34 a.m., an officer was patrolling and heard a gunshot come from the parking lot of The Office, the police report said.

The officer drove through the parking lot and did not find casings or victims, so he went inside. A man told the officer that Davis had been inside fighting with someone, so the officer contacted Davis.

Later, the same man said Davis was not the suspect and the suspect was outside. The officer returned outside to find Davis.

After again finding no threat outside, the officer met a staff member at the front who confirmed Davis was the suspect and pointed to his vehicle.

Officers then took Davis into custody during a felony stop.

Surveillance video from The Office showed Davis and another man fighting until security grabbed Davis and pushed him out of the door. Davis pulled out a handgun and pointed it at people inside, according to the police report.

Davis shot at the back drivers side tire of the bar manager’s vehicle.

He was booked into Lubbock County Jail Monday on three charges but was bonded out the same day.