LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was arrested and charged Monday with Intoxication Assault in relation to a crash that left one person with serious injuries on Sunday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Police said Grant Dewbre, 26, was driving a car southbound on University Avenue at 111th Street. His car collided with another car — also southbound and driven by Lavante Lang, 30. Lang was seriously injured, police said, and taken to University Medical Center.

Read the full press release from the Lubbock Police Department below:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday evening collision that that left one person with serious injuries.

Officers were initially dispatched to a traffic crash with injuries at 8:46 p.m. on September 3rd in the intersection of 111th Street and University Avenue.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears 26-year-old Grant Dewbre was operating a passenger car south in the 11000 block of University Ave.

A passenger car operated by 30-year-old Lavante Lang was also traveling south in the 11000 block of University Avenue. The passenger car Dewbre was operating collided with Lang’s passenger car. Both vehicles left the roadway and struck a utility pole in the 2500 block of 111th Street.

Lang was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with serious injuries. Dewbre was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center, charged with Intoxication Assault.

The investigation is on-going.