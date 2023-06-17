LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police provided the name of a pedestrian who lost his life Friday night at Mac Davis Lane and Avenue Q.

Police said Luis Barrera, 36, was trying to run away from a deputy with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office when he was struck by a pickup truck. LPD identified the driver of the truck as Sylvia Thomas, 29.

LPD said Barrera was running east across Avenue Q, and the truck was going north. LPD also said Barrera shoplifted from Walmart and was trying to get away from the deputy. The following is a press release from LPD.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday night collision in Central Lubbock that left a pedestrian dead.

Lubbock Police were called to Mac Davis Lane and Avenue Q at 9:07 p.m. on June 16th, for reports of a collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located 36-year-old Luis Barrera who was pronounced deceased on scene.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Barrera was attempting to flee a Lubbock Sheriff’s Office Deputy after shoplifting from Walmart. Initial information indicates Barrera was running East across Avenue Q when he was struck by a pick-up truck, which was traveling North, driven by 29-year-old Sylvia Thomas.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.