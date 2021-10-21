LPD says 2 more arrested, 1 still on the run for September deadly shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals Office and local agencies in Mesquite and Dallas, located and arrested two additional suspects from a Sept. 12 shooting in the 1900 block of East Colgate Street.

At approximately 12:45 p.m. today, 28-year-old Shaye Johnson was arrested in Dallas and Kenneth Johnson was arrested in Mesquite.

The Metro Unit is still seeking information regarding the location of 28-year-old Shayn Johnson, who is wanted on third-degree felony deadly conduct, discharging a firearm. Anyone with information related to Johnson’s location is encouraged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Inv. Brian Thieme at 806-300-9858. Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a $5,000 reward. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

Shayn Johnson, 28

On Sept. 12, Lubbock Police Officers received a shots fired call at 6:12 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located 23-year-old Lashundrick McBrewer with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on scene. Previous arrests in this case include 19-year-old Akkini McDade and 23-year-old Tyroen Robinson

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.