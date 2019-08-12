LPD says 4 arrested for prostitution at Lubbock massage parlors

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released a statement Monday regarding the arrest of four individuals for prostitution at two Lubbock massage parlors.

Fengying Wu, 59, and Yufang Wang, 59, were arrested at Cherish Spa at 1301 50th Street.

Lanxiang Li, 56, and Lianhya Gu, 56, were arrested at Spring Spa at 4114 Avenue Q.

A police reported dated on August 8, said an undercover officer went into the Cherish Spa as a “male decoy.”

“I asked for a 1/2 hour massage,” the police report said. “[Gu] stated it would be forty dollars. I asked [Gu] if she was alone. [Gu] offered a two girl massage for sixty dollars.”

The police report referred to it as the “two girl special.”

In the police report, the officer said he offered $100. The officer negotiated for sexual intercourse and oral sex. Gu and Li “were nude at this point” the police report said.

Gu brought a condom but once she found out the decoy was an undercover officer, she tried to hide the condom, the police report said. Both Gu and Li were arrested.

A second police report said officers also sent a male decoy into the Spring Spa. The decoy was able to negotiate a price for a massage, but later negotiated for sexual services from Wu and Wang.

The second police report did not specify dollar amounts.

The following is the full press release from LPD:

The Lubbock Police Department Special Operations Division, along with Agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division conducted a joint investigation into complaints of prostitution in Lubbock massage parlors. During this investigation, four arrests were made for prostitution at two different establishments.

1. CHERISH SPA 1301 50TH – Wu, Fengying 11/06/59 –Prostitution/Wang, Yufang 11/18/59 – Prostitution

2. SPRING SPA 4114 AVE Q – Li, Lanxiang -01/29/63-Prpostitution/Gu, Lianhya-10/12/62-Prostitution