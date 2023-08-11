LUBBOCK, Texas – On Friday, the Lubbock Police Department said a third person, 37-year-old Jermaal Riggins, was arrested in connection with the homicide investigation of 18-year-old Lakaria Moore.

Riggins turned himself in at 10:55 a.m. on Friday to investigators, following the issuance of an arrest warrant on Wednesday, LPD said. He was charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence.

His arrest follows that of 29-year-old Tahdeejah Washington-Harris on August 2nd. Washington-Harris admitted to helping 40-year-old Christopher Carter with hotel rooms and money so he could avoid arrest for the murder of Moore, court documents showed.

Moore was first reported missing on May 21 and her remains were found the next day near North County Road 3000 and East County Road 6650. Carter was identified as a person of interest, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

On July 31, found Carter at the Stadium Motel in the 4100 block of 19th Street with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“There are certain priorities in a murder investigation, and for the investigators involved in the case, Chris Carter was always the primary target in ensuring Lakaria and her family received justice,” LPD said.

LPD said its investigation included interviews, phone conversations, multiple search warrants, and analyzing digital and physical evidence – all of which led to the arrest warrant for Carter, as well as the arrests of Washington-Harris and Riggins.

“While the Lubbock Police Department has heard the cries of the community for additional arrests related to this homicide, we want to reiterate that we are committed to holding those accountable who have committed such violent and heinous criminal acts within our jurisdiction.“ -Lubbock Police Department

The investigation into the death of Lakaria Moore and the circumstances surrounding Chris Carter’s in-custody death are still ongoing, the press release said.