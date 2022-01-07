LPD says Carriage House murder suspect arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following was a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Carriage House Murder Suspect, 27 year-old Joseph Sandoval, was taken into custody Friday, January 7th around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 98th Street and Avenue U.

A murder warrant was issued for Sandoval Friday afternoon for the murder of 33 year-old Edward Mayes. Investigators received a tip through Crime Line. LPD SWAT, negotiators, the Texas Anti-Gang Center and the U.S. Marshal’s were all on scene and assisted in the arrest.

Mayes was found Saturday, January 1st in the 900 block of East Slaton Road following a shots fired call at 10:09 p.m. and was pronounced deceased on scene.

