LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said a Tuesday morning chase with a motorcycle ended with the rider suffering serious injuries.

LPD said police attempted to stop 30-year-old Torey Timmons after he was observed running a red light at 50th Street and Avenue Q. Timmons refused to stop and evaded police.

The pursuit was cancelled at the area of 19th Street and Avenue Q, LPD said.

Timmons continued northbound and ran another red light at the intersection with the Marsha Sharp Freeway, LPD said. He crashed into a GMC pickup truck that was attempting to turn east onto the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road.

Timmons suffered serious injuries in the crash, LPD said.

Read the full release below:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a collision that left one person with serious injuries.

A Lubbock Police officer was in pursuit of a motorcycle on June 7, which was observed running a red light at 50th Street and Avenue Q around 9 a.m. The motorcycle, driven by 30-year-old Torey Timmons, refused to stop and evaded police.

The pursuit was canceled near the area of 19th Street and Avenue Q. The motorcycle continued northbound on Avenue Q approaching the eastbound access road of Marsha Sharp Freeway.

A GMC pick-up driven by 55-year-old Jose Solorzano and occupied by two passengers, was traveling southbound on Avenue Q. The GMC pickup attempted to turn east onto the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road. The motorcycle disregarded a red light and struck the GMC pick-up.

Timmons was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with serious injuries. The passengers in the GMC pick-up were not injured.

The investigation is on-going.