LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department said a crash Saturday night in Southeast Lubbock was fatal.

Carlos Gonzales, 35, was pronounced dead on the scene. Two teens were hurt in the crash, LPD said.

4200 Slaton Road (Nexstar/Staff)

The following is a statement from LPD:

Major Crash Unit Investigating Saturday Night Fatal Collision

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday night collision in Southeast Lubbock that left a 35-year-old man dead.

Lubbock Police were called to the 4200 block of East Slaton Road at 11:04 p.m. on February 11th for reports of a collision with injuries. Upon arrival, officers located Carlos Gonzales, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. They also located 18-year-old Brenson Halford, and 17-year-old Tyler Stewart, both of whom were transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the passenger car Gonzales was driving was in the eastbound lanes of the 4200 block of East Slaton Highway, at which point the car struck the pick-up truck driven by Halford, causing the truck to roll.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.