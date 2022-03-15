LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said Tuesday that a 4-month-old was shot and killed in a house at Lehigh Street and North Knoxville Avenue.

“There were several juveniles in the residence, a gun was discharged and a 4-month-old was struck and killed,” LPD Captain Leath McClure said.

McClure said there was no ongoing threat to the public and all juveniles were accounted for.

The call first came in around 3:05 p.m., LPD said. The infant was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries and later died.

