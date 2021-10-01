LPD says kidnapping suspect attempted to lure victim into vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department revealed more information Friday in an attempted kidnapping at a North Lubbock grocery store.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the incident at Amigos, 112 North University, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to witnesses, the suspect attempted to lure the victim into his vehicle outside Amigos. However, police said witnesses intervened, and the suspect fled the scene in his white four-door pickup truck headed northbound on North University.

Police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male in his upper 20’s-lower 30’s and was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

LPD did not confirm if the would-be victim was a child.

The case remained under investigation Friday.