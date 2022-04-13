LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said a man was arrested for reckless driving after going at least 110 mph on the I-27 access road.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. March 25 while traffic was being diverted to the I-27 access road for an accident investigation.

A police report said an officer heard a loud exhaust and noticed a 2014 Dodge Charger “traveling very fast.”

The officer followed the car for 2 miles while going 110 mph and “was not gaining on [it],” according to the police report. After the car caught up to traffic, the officer was able to pull it over.

“And then the driver was arrested for reckless driving and went on his merry way to the Lubbock County Detention Center, and his car was impounded,” LPD said in a social media post.