LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said Thursday that there was “no indication” that the murder of 21-year-old Cypress Ramos was a hate crime.

Ramos, who was a member of the LGBTQIA community, was found dead in a storage facility Saturday morning after a fire had been reported there.

Allan Montemayor, 32, was arrested for murder and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. According to an arrest warrant, Montemayor said a song told him to kill Ramos.

LPD said the two knew each other, and said they had received no information that Ramos’ death was a hate crime.

Texas Tech University addressed Ramos’ death in a letter Tuesday and said it condemned “all acts of bias and hate,” and linked to resources the university offers to help LGBTQIA students.

The following is a statement from LPD:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues its investigation into the death of 21 year-old Cypress Ramos and wants to provide additional information to the public regarding the circumstances surrounding Ramos’ death.

Lubbock Police were called to assist Lubbock Fire Rescue at 11:26 a.m. on February 12, in the 2700 block of North Frankford Avenue after fire rescue located a dead body while responding to a call for a fire there.

Upon arrival, officers located Ramos in a storage unit at the location.

Through the initial course of the investigation, detectives were able to locate a suspect, 32 year-old Allan Montemayor. Following further investigation, members of the METRO Unit were able to obtain a murder warrant for Montemayor, who is booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Throughout the investigative process, detectives have received no information that Ramos’ death was a hate crime.

Both Ramos and Montemayor knew one another before Saturday and were acquainted with one another.

The Lubbock Police Department understands that often times theories can circulate, but we want to reiterate there is no indication at this time to believe that this was a hate crime targeting the LGBTQIA+ community.