LPD says one dead after crash early Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) –

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday morning collision that left one person dead.

Officers were called to the 100 block of I-27 on Sunday, December 19th at 2:41 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle collision with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers located 22 year-old Casey Jones with serious injuries. He was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Jones was traveling north in the 6000 block of I-27 in the southbound lanes, when he struck the median barrier in the 100 block of I-27, before striking the under-side of the northbound lane bridge.

The investigation is on-going.