LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said 18-year-old Damien Moore was arrested Thursday for aggravated robbery in relation to the death of 19-year-old Jaden Brown in the 2300 block of Glenna Goodacre Boulevard.

An 18 year-old is in custody following an Aggravated Robbery in Central Lubbock late Wednesday night, which led to the death of a 19 year-old.

18 year-old Damion Moore was taken into custody at 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and the Texas Anti-Gang Center in the 4600 block of North Frankford Avenue after a warrant for Aggravated Robbery was issued Thursday morning.

Lubbock Police were called to the 2300 block of Glenna Goodacre Boulevard at 10:01 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, for reports of a disturbance.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears that Moore, along with 19 year-old Jaden Brown, arrived at the location to purchase a gaming console from 20 year-old Jose Seguin. During the transaction, both Moore and Brown attempted to rob Seguin of the console, at which point Seguin produced a weapon and began firing as the two fled the scene, at which point Brown was struck.

Lubbock Police were again called to the 2300 block of Glenna Goodacre Boulevard at 2:51 a.m. on Thursday, May 19. Upon arrival a second time, that’s when officers located 19 year-old Jaden Brown, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is on-going.