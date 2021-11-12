LPD says one killed in overnight stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said one person was dead after a stabbing early Friday morning.

According to LPD, the stabbing occurred just before 3:00 a.m. at the La Quinta Inn in the 600 block of Avenue Q.

Police said officers responded to a call about a civil disturbance at the DoubleTree Hotel in the 500 block of Avenue Q. When they arrived, they found 38-year-old Aundra Singletery with a stab wound to the chest.

LPD said Singletery was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. Later in the morning, he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

While Singletery was found at the DoubleTree Hotel, according to LPD, an initial investigation indicated he was stabbed at the La Quinta Inn.

LPD said an investigation into the stabbing was ongoing.

