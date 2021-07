LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were injured after a crash Thursday night at Clovis Road and North Slide Road, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The crash was reported around 8:25 p.m. and a vehicle was reportedly on fire, according to LPD. One person was seriously injured in the crash and another was moderately injured.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit was called out to the scene, according to LPD.

This is a developing situation, please check back with EverythingLubbock.com.