LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a crash in South Lubbock that left one woman seriously injured on Wednesday, a press release said.

According to the press release, 22-year-old Audrie Boswell was driving an SUV with two juvenile male passengers “in the far right southbound lane of the 3200 block of West Loop 289.”

She then traveled across the two remaining southbound lanes before hitting the median.

Boswell was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries and the juveniles with moderate injuries.

The crash was reported to police at 8:52 a.m. and had blocked traffic coming southbound.

LPD said it was continuing its investigation.