LUBBOCK, Texas — Three families are mourning the loss of one of their own, after losing them all to car collisions with pedestrians. The Lubbock Police Department said although multiple pedestrian crashes happened over the past couple months, the numbers tell a different story.

“Our numbers are lower than this time last year and that’s something that we would like to continue, but of course we need the public’s help to ensure that those numbers stay lower than last year,” said LPD’s Kasie Davis.

The three people who died from these crashes were Keyanna English-King on March 24, Tytianna Weatherspoon on May 27, and Rickey Morrison on June 4.

English-King’s family spoke about their loss, as well as the impact it will have on her son forever.

“He’s never going to be able to actually touch his mom, like be able to be in her arms, you know, and that’s hurtful,” said Lakisha Usserey.

LPD said this year, there have been 41 reported crashes that involved pedestrians.

Davis said both pedestrians and drivers are responsible for watching out for each other.

“As a pedestrian, the best advice that we can give is to follow state law whenever it comes to where a pedestrian can and should cross, that is going to keep you the absolute safest,” Davis said. “Just do a double take, look one extra time to make sure that there aren’t any pedestrians around and that you are traveling through that intersection safely.”

David Bragg, the director of traffic management for the City of Lubbock, said they’re working on more ways to make Lubbock even more pedestrian friendly, by installing new methods like installing pedestrian hybrid beacons for pedestrian crossings across arterial type streets to keep pedestrians safe.

“So, in those eight years we’ve installed 6 Pedestrian harbor beacons, we actually have two that are under construction right now, those definitely bring awareness to crosswalks for any drivers that are on the street and make it a much safer situation for pedestrians,” Bragg said.

Bragg said the city hopes to ensure pedestrians feel as comfortable and are as safe as possible when on their commute.

“We see pedestrians and cyclists as users that are just as important as vehicles on our roadway network, and if you’re a pedestrian or cyclist, you are much more vulnerable than an individual in a vehicle, so we are continually looking for ways to improve that,” Bragg said.